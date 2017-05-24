Mom testifying today in the inquest of her daughter, who died at a Windsor jail

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide.

A Hay River, N.W.T., mother is expected to testify Tuesday in the inquest of her daughter, who died as an inmate in a Windsor jail.

Selina McIntyre will answer questions in front of a five-member jury. Her daughter, Delilah Blair, died on May 21, 2017, while in custody at South West Detention Centre.

Blair, a 30-year-old mother of four, was found unresponsive in her cell. Officials say Blair's death was a suicide.

With the inquest, the jury could make recommendations to prevent inmates from dying similar deaths.

McIntyre says she hopes to get "the answers I need" about Blair's death.

"When I held my daughter for the last time, I made a promise to her that I would not stop until I had the answers of what happened," said McIntyre told CBC News this month.

McIntyre is one of about 17 witnesses who'll be called during nine-day inquest, which began Monday.

Dr. David Egan from the regional coroner's office is presiding at the Holiday Inn and Suites Ambassador Bridge.

The inquest was originally set for April 2020, but was postponed by the pandemic.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: