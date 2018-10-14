Deli employee injures hand in meat grinder, Ministry of Labour investigates

Skip to Main Content
A deli employee was sent to hospital after his hand was severely injured in a meat grinder at a Windsor business.

Man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Police responded to the incident at Deda's Meats and Deli on Saturday afternoon. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at Deda's Meats and Deli. 

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police said the Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.

