Deli employee injures hand in meat grinder, Ministry of Labour investigates
A deli employee was sent to hospital after his hand was severely injured in a meat grinder at a Windsor business.
Man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries
Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at Deda's Meats and Deli.
The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Police said the Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.