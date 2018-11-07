Two-week closure at Point Pelee for deer cull

Point Pelee National Park will be temporarily closed to visitors from Jan. 9 to Jan 24 for deer-reduction activity.

Parks Canada and the Caldwell First Nation collaborate for the cull, which ensures the long-term health of the park.

According to Parks Canada, high populations of white-tailed deer are a serious threat to forest and savannah health. The deer in the park are consuming and damaging native plants faster than they can regenerate.

Research done by Parks Canada shows that a healthy and balanced environmental at Point Pelee can support up to 32 deer. The last few mild winters and a lack of natural predators have allowed the deer population to grown three to four times higher than what the park can sustain.

During last year's cull, Caldwell First Nation and the park reduced the deer population by about 50. Caldwell has been assisting with the deer population since 2014.

Caldwell First Nation take the deer for personal and ceremonial use.