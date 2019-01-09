Debate over taking the Queen out of municipal oath of office

Taking an oath to become a municipal councillor comes with certain formalities, including bearing allegiance to the Queen.

However, some municipalities across Ontario are being asked to support the removal of the Queen in the provincial document known as the Declaration of Office. LaSalle is set to discuss the issue Tuesday night.

"Who would dare? Who would dare do this," said LaSalle councillor Mike Akpata, describing his initial reaction to reading the report. "My initial view was that we're chipping away at our own history."

LaSalle councillor is a veteran and former police officer. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Akpata is a veteran and former police officer who's had to take that oath several times before.

That "outrage" he felt over this proposal quickly went away once he put himself in the shoes of Indigenous peoples.

The Municipality of Mattice-Val Côté, Ont., in the north eastern part of the province, passed a resolution requesting the Ontario government amend the Municipal Act to remove the Queen from the declaration because of past mistreatment of Indigenous peoples by the Canadian government.

The community would like the Queen replaced with "I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to my country, Canada and to its three founding nations."

"Changing a few words in it, maybe it would help and people would understand that at the end of the day we're going forward in this world and not staying behind," said mayor Marc Dupuis, who adds this issue comes up every election year.

In addition to being offensive to some, the resolution also goes on to say by swearing an oath to the Queen, it's "outdated and representative of a different era."

However, Akpata stresses we're still a constitutional monarchy and the Queen remains on Canadian currency.

"Do things change and progress? Yes," said Akpata. "Would I want to see Canada become a republican system? No."

Government creates alternate oath

Ontario has already offered Indigenous people an alternate municipal oath of office. It was prompted by an Indigenous councillor in Hearst, Ont. who was nearly forced to vacate his seat because he wouldn't pledge allegiance to the Crown.

The government became aware of this and created an alternate oath in December that would better reflect the views of Indigenous people.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is aware that some municipalities wish to change the language in the province's declaration of office. However, a spokesperson said "there are no current plans to amend the declaration of office form."

CBC News reached out to Buckingham Palace and the office of Canada's Governor General and both say they aren't commenting.