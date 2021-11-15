Community mourns death of toddler killed by alleged drunk driver

Those who knew Ethan Spada are posting memories of the two-year-old online, remembering his big smile "that lit up any room he walked into."

CBC News confirmed the child was killed last Wednesday, travelling as a passenger in a vehicle that crashed at the intersection of County Road 42 and Renaud Line Road in Lakeshore .

The OPP said the driver of the other vehicle has been charged with a few offences, including impaired driving causing death.

An obituary for Ethan has been posted on the Windsor Chapel Funeral and Cremation's website, with a Paw Patrol banner at the very top.

"Ethan had a smile that lit up the room. His personality was infectious and touched everyone for the better," the obituary reads.

The family is also thanking members of the community for their love and support.

Ethan Spada's daycare posted on social media that the two-year-old liked bugs, chalk and cookies. (Windsor Chapel / YouTube)

Ethan attended daycare at Your Wooden Treehouse which posted a message to its social media page expressing sadness and remembering the moments they spent with the little boy.

The daycare operator said he enjoyed creating new things and liked bugs, chalk and cookies.

"Ethan was absolutely in love with all types of trucks and cars. He frequently would hear them driving around and point out their sounds," the social media message said.

Visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday and a celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday. A fundraiser set up to help with funeral costs has raised more than $112,000 of its $20,000 goal.