Windsor-Essex death doula to help people plan and meet 'end-of-life goals'

Even though it's taboo, John Antoniw has made it his job to talk about death with people who are dying.

Antoniw is a certified "death doula." Similar to doulas who coach people through childbirth, death doulas help people and their families deal with dying.

"When we look at end of life or death, a lot of us are nervous to talk, a lot of us are scared about it," he said. "It is one of the most vulnerable times of our lives."

His brand new company Death Doula Services of Windsor-Essex offers a number of services, one of them being a package where Antoniw, also a registered social worker, will work with the client until their death.

And the goal is to "make sure that their end-of-life goals are being met," he said.

Things such as making sure they know their rights around funerals and ensuring medical decisions are made to the client's desires are part of the services.

He said the death doula is not here to replace services offered by hospices or hospitals, but to offer a "consistency" that people can rely on as they go through the journey.

"We're a death-phobic society here in North America," said Antoniw. "The way I see this is that it's honestly an honour and privilege to work with individuals at the end of their life. It's one of the most sacred rites of passage we go through."