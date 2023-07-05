Deal struck to keep Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions have reached a deal to continue the construction of the NextStar Battery plant in Windsor, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Construction has resumed, the company said in a statement Wednesday evening. The exact breakdown of the deal, and how much it's worth, is still unknown.

"We are pleased that the federal government with the support of the provincial government came back and met their commitment of leveling the playing field with the [Inflation Reduction Act]," said Mark Stewart, Stellantis chief operating officer North America.

It's been more than seven weeks since we learned the future of the electric vehicle (EV) battery plant being built in Windsor, Ont., was in jeopardy. Stellantis says NextStar Energy is first large-scale EV battery plant in Canada.

Earlier this month, Stellantis and the federal government confirmed the automaker and LG Energy Solution received an offer from Ottawa, and their financial and legal teams were mulling it over.

WATCH | Windsor, Stellantis and subsidies: A look at how we got here

Windsor, Stellantis and subsidies: A look at how we got here Duration 4:25

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the offer was "respectful to taxpayers" and would create "great jobs" for generations to come to secure a future in communities across southern Ontario.

Last month, Stellantis said it was moving to "contingency plans" because the federal government wasn't honouring its agreement. That's when the automaker stopped most of its construction at the site.

Word of a tentative deal being reached was first reported by the Toronto Star on May 31.

Drone footage picture of the Stellantis/LG electric battery plant in Windsor, Ont. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News)

Canada's financial package with another automaker, Volkswagen, which plans to open a massive factory in St. Thomas, Ont., was believed to be connected to the impasse, according to industry experts, as was new U.S. legislation that enables unprecedented incentive offers for companies — something Canada could have difficulty matching.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were among those in Windsor in May 2022 where the electric battery plant announcement was made official. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Premier Doug Ford said Ontario would be covering one-third of the cost of an agreement and he didn't believe giving Stellantis more was setting a bad bargaining precedent for the province.

The site of the Stellantis/LG EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont., can be seen from the E.C. Row Expressway, near Banwell Road. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

South Korean battery-maker LG Energy Solution and Stellantis announced the $5-billion project last year, and said it was expected to create 2,500 jobs and open sometime in 2024.

In a media release, Stewart said the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which added incentives for companies to locate EV plants south of the border, "changed the landscape for battery production in North America, making it challenging to produce competitively priced, state-of-the-art batteries in Canada without an equivalent level of support from government."

Dong-Myung Kim, president and head of the Advanced Automotive Battery Division of LG Energy Solution, called Wednesday "a good day not only for our joint venture but also for Canada."

WATCH | How a U.S. law contributed to the stalling of the Stellantis plant | About That

How a U.S. law contributed to the stalling of the Stellantis plant | About That Duration 9:49

More to come