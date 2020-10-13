Tentative deal reached between autoworkers and Fiat Chrysler

Unifor has reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA), avoiding a possible strike.

The agreement happened late last night before midnight.

No details have been provided, but a statement on the union's website says Union President Jerry Dias will hold a press conference today at 10 a.m. in Toronto.

Speaking to CBC's Windsor Morning today, Dave Cassidy, the president of Unifor local 444 hinted that last night's tentative new deal had vehicle allocation for the Windsor plant.

"Without going into any detail of the agreement, I've been on record many times telling my members that I would not bring a deal back to them that doesn't have vehicle allocation in Windsor. So you can take that for what it is," said Cassidy.

Earlier in the week, Unifor released a statement saying negotiations weren't going well, that the two sides were at odds for wage hikes and health care benefits.

Unifor represents 9,000 Canadian autoworkers at FCA.

Last night's tentative agreement follows an earlier deal made with Ford last month.