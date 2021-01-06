Deadline extended for GECDSB elementary students to change to in-class or remote learning

The Greater Essex County District School Board has extended the deadline for families to request a change of elementary students' current learning model.

Families of GECDSB students originally had until Wednesday afternoon to make their decision — but officials with the school board have elected to extend that deadline for elementary students "pending a further update to the current status of schools in Windsor and Essex County."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said he will release updated recommendations for schools in the region Thursday. The province has ordered elementary students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

Previously, Ahmed ordered the closure of all schools in Windsor-Essex for in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 case numbers — one week before students would have already been out of school due to the two-week winter break.

"The delay for families of elementary students allows them to make a more informed decision whether to switch or remain in their current learning model," said Scott Scantlebury, public relations officer for the GECDSB, in a statement.

"The GECDSB will continue to consult with local health officials to determine the most appropriate time for parents/guardians to make any desired change."

Scantlebury clarified that a new deadline will not be established until the health unit decides if it will extend the school closure order beyond Jan. 11. An online form — where families can declare their request to change students' learning model — will be reposted to the board's website at that time.

"Any families that have previously submitted the form will have the opportunity to change their choice at that time," Scantlebury added.