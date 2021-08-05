She came in last place, but it's remarkable Canada's Dayna Pidhoresky finished her marathon

She was the last runner to cross the finish line in the Olympic marathon Friday night, but the performance of Tecumseh native Dayna Pidhoresky is being seen as an inspiration, in light of the challenges thrown her way.

On her flight to the Tokyo Olympics, Pidhoresky was unknowingly sitting near someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The athlete, who is now based in Vancouver, was required to quarantine for 14 days ahead of her marathon and forgo training during that time.

"I think that one little choice will affect me so much," Pidhoresky told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning, after returning home from the games.

"It was sort of I felt like I guess things were just really falling apart. I was already struggling before that with an injury. So it just felt like it was insult to injury, literally."

Early on, Pidhoresky was hopeful she would get out of quarantine early and be able to join her teammates for training, rather than using a stationary bicycle in her hotel room.

"It was tough mentally. I think it was the hardest part, just being away from the team that was huge and definitely felt like my Olympic experience just wasn't existing," she said.

Pidhoresky, 34, traveled to Sapporo, Japan where the event was set to take place. She was still in isolation, but was able to go outside which she says was "mentally helpful."

In her first Olympics, Pidhoresky came in 73rd place (3:03:10) in the marathon event — last place. Fifteen other women dropped out of that race.

"A month ago, that would have been so disappointing because I had big goals, but as we approached the race I really had to alter my goals. I didn't think I was going to make it to the start line," said Pidhoresky.

The athlete said she really wanted to fly home, a week before the race. But she attributes a positive mindset for turning that around, and said she's proud of overcoming her injuries and isolation experience.

"I think I'm better for it, and I think this whole situation makes me a stronger, more resilient human and athlete, and I really hope that I can draw on the trials and tribulations of the last month and use that in the future."

Pidhoresky said she's received a lot of support and encouragement for finishing the race.

"I feel the support and I've really appreciated all the messages," she said.

"I hope I can get back to a lot of people and just let them know that it really means so much."

Pidhoresky, a former University of Windsor athlete, qualified after becoming the fastest woman to complete the 2019 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, in 2:29:03.