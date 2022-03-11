'I think it's a waste of time:' Windsorites react to upcoming daylight savings

Clocks will jump forward by one hour on Sunday for daylight saving time, but some Windsorites said they are "indifferent," while others say it throws them off.

Katharine Duchene called the time change "very annoying."

"I find that my schedule's all messed up and I just feel like I don't know time anymore — the concept of time is just gone for me," she said.

Marcus Monticciolo called it "a waste of time — pretty literally."

"It kind of messes with the sleep schedule, everybody gets a little bit discombobulated, right?" he said.

Isis Labute, however, said the switch doesn't really make a difference to her.

"Some people have a hard time adjusting sometimes, so I see the reason why they're looking to change it but I'm OK either way," she said.

Ontario and British Columbia are two provinces that have passed laws to switch to permanent daylight time, but the potential costs and risks of going it alone are holding up the move, according to business and political experts.

The switch has become a passionate issue for many Canadians, but it may not be as welcome as people believe because mornings will be darker during winter months, said Nelson Wiseman, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto's political science department.

"I don't think it's going to happen, but if it does happen, you just watch the clamour for going back," he said in an interview from Birmingham, Ala. "You're going to have people complaining that it's pitch dark at nine o'clock in the morning in winter."