Locals hopeful but skeptical of Liberal's national child-care plan

With school back and some after school child-care programs up and running, single parent Jill Thompson has finally been able to return to work full-time.

Thompson relies on a subsidized child-care program that she says only costs her a few dollars per day. The program allows her 5-year-old daughter Zepplyn to stay at school past the final bell so that Thompson can finish up her work day.

Without this type of affordable care in place, Thompson isn't sure she'd be able to work full-time.

"It's been very difficult since COVID, like it has been for everybody, but specifically for a single parent, trying to find affordable child care throughout the summer it was almost non-existent," she said.

In Wednesday's throne speech, the Liberal government said it is looking at a "significant, long-term, sustained investment to create a Canada-wide early-learning and child-care system," Thompson said she's hopeful but also skeptical of the pledge.

"It sounds like a great idea and I'm grateful for the plans that we have in place and I love a robust child-care program," she said.

"I'd also love better job security and higher paying jobs so that, you know, people are going to go back to work and can afford to spend money on things but shouldn't spend the money on childcare. So if that's what's going to happen, bring it on."

Cheryl Sprague, the executive director of a local childcare centre, says she's heard the same promises from government officials before and wants to actually see this one be put in place. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"But I think we've heard that a couple of times. So I'm somewhat weary," said Thompson.

When the pandemic first hit, Thompson said she decided to stay home with her child and rely on the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit program (CERB).

"Some of it was due to maybe you could say fear, like, who am I sending my child to?" she said.

Even if she had wanted to have her daughter looked after, many care centres, like Windsor's Delta Chi Beta Early Childhood Centre, shut down.

Executive director Cheryl Sprague told CBC News that all of their centres closed when the pandemic hit. Since June 22, ten of the organization's centres have reopened, with the 11th site soon to follow.

The centres that are running are at 50 per cent enrolment due to demand and physical distancing guidelines.

After hearing the Liberals' road map for the coming session, Sprague said it's "great news," but that she's also heard it all before.

"They need to follow through with that promise," she said. "We need high-quality childcare. It needs to be accessible and affordable for everyone."

Though there weren't many details provided on the strategy, Sprague said she was "disappointed" that there was no mention of an increase in early childhood educator wages. Higher pay, she said, might help with recruitment and retention in the sector.

Women carry 'burden of unpaid care work at home'

Thompson's decision to stay away from work to care for her daughter the last few months was one many other women have had to face.

But with the pandemic here to stay, Thompson said she knew that come September she would have to send her to school and return to work so that she could better financially support them both.

In the government's speech Wednesday, it mentioned that women typically take on the "burden of unpaid care work at home." and noted that "we must not let the legacy of the pandemic be one of rolling back the clock on women's participation in the workforce, nor one of backtracking on the social and political gains women and allies have fought so hard to secure."

Thompson said she looks forward to working women and single parents getting the support they need.

"I think a lot of women own small businesses, and just to see so many of them closed down, like I'm hoping things can be better put in place for the small businesses and for the women [or men] out there that are taking care of their children," Thompson said.