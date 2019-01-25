Accused pleaded guilty in Windsor's first homicide of 2017

David Formosa has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Dallas Nelson.

The Windsor man was accused of killing Nelson in the city's first homicide of 2017.

Nelson was shot and killed at a home on University Avenue on Feb. 21, 2017. He arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound around 5:30 p.m. that day, according to Windsor police.

Formosa was initially charged with first-degree murder. He was also charged with a number of firearm-related offences.

He will be sentenced on March 7.