Conservative MP calling on federal government to permit migrant workers into Canada

Travel restrictions on Canada's migrant farm workers are expected to have a serious impact on the country's homegrown food supply, according to industry experts.

The federal government announced Monday it is closing the Canadian border to anyone except Canadian citizens, permanent residents and U.S. citizens.

And as they're currently written, the new border rules — which are part of sweeping restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus — would prevent seasonal workers from entering Canada.

In response, Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Epp has issued a letter to the Liberals, calling for the federal government to "revisit" its decision.

"I don't think it's well understood by this government that spring is here," said Epp. "It's not just a matter of delaying a week or two or a month and then carrying on. This puts into jeopardy an entire season of our food production."

Migrant farm workers, including this Mexican citizen seen harvesting tomatoes in Leamington, Ont., are not allowed to enter Canada under the federal government's new border rules aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. (Jason Kryk/Canadian Press)

About 1,300 migrant workers were expected to come to Leamington for growing season, according to Epp, adding "some workers are here already, many more need to come."

Epp said agricultural equipment is "in the field right now" in Leamington — heightening the need for temporary foreign workers to be exempt from Canada's travel advisory.

"It would be great if we could just say, 'Let's pause this for a moment and push spring back while we wait for this while we flatten the curve.' Unfortunately, Mother Nature doesn't work that way," said Epp.

"It's not a matter of losing a week or a month. It's a matter of losing an entire year."

That's because there's currently no time frame as to when the border closure will be lifted and migrant farm workers will be permitted to enter Canada again. The result may be a lack of fresh vegetables in the region since "there's not enough trained workers to do the work," according to Epp.

"Obviously, health and safety is paramount. But there is a way to work with the industry to ensure the health of Canadians, the health of our guest workers and not put into jeopardy our food supply."

'When you don't have any labour, what are you going to do?'

Barring migrant farm workers from entering Canada is "horrible," said Joe Sbrocchi, general manager for the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers non-profit.

"I don't know how else to say it. I have a lot of stakeholders that just don't know what they're going to do. We're in an agricultural sector that literally when the fruit needs to be picked, you have hours to pick it."

According to Sbrocchi, workers would normally spend the next two months planting almost all of the region's local vegetables. Assuming the border closure remains in effect for that amount of time, the end result would see Essex County completely miss out on this year's growing season, he said.

Honestly, I really hope that we can make everybody understand just how reliant we are on the labour.​​​​​ - Joe Sbrocchi, general manager for Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers

"You wouldn't have anything planted," said Sbrocchi, adding maximum production would normally start ramping up this time of year "within days."

"When you don't have any labour, what are you going to do?"

Sbrocchi added that he's confident the federal government will change course on its directive and allow migrant farm workers to enter Canada.

"Honestly, I really hope that we can make everybody understand just how reliant we are on the labour."