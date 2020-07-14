House explosion kills 'sweet, loving' retirees in Leamington, says daughter

The retirees found dead after their house exploded in Leamington on Sunday were loving, caring people who were "always ready with a hug," said their daughter Carly Lemire.

Dianne and Dave Nadalin, both in their mid-60s, lived in the house on Marentette Beach that exploded Sunday evening.

OPP, EMS and Leamington Fire responded to the fire around 5:40 p.m. but Lemire said she didn't get a call from police until around 7:15 p.m. and immediately got in her car to drive from Windsor to Leamington.

It was on that drive she found out her parents were dead via social media, after someone posted that two bodies were found.

"We were angry, I was in my car I was just yelling," she said. "That's not how I needed to hear that."

Lemire said she didn't know her parents were in the home at the time of the explosion, but the social media post confirmed her worst fears.

"I guess deep down inside I already knew but that's not how I want things to be confirmed," she said, adding that she wants people to stop speculating about what caused the fire on social media.

It's been a lot to process.

"We're very overwhelmed, it wasn't something we were obviously expecting, so we're just kind of moving slowly, I guess taking it as it goes," said Lemire, who has two brothers. "There's not much we can do at this time."

She said her parents were "sweet people" and loved having friends and family visit them.

The Nadalin's two dogs also died in the explosion.

A video of the devastation in Leamington. A scene of this magnitude will take our investigators days to document and collect the evidence. Thanks to our partners ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/LeamingtonFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LeamingtonFire1</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_WR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_WR</a>⁩ for your assistance with this difficult investigation. <a href="https://t.co/zYYNyacU9T">pic.twitter.com/zYYNyacU9T</a> —@A_Deputy_OFMEM

OPP closed the road for several hours on Sunday as the Ontario Fire Marshall conducted an investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

The bodies have been sent to London for an autopsy, which Lemire is hoping will provide the family with some clarity on how the explosion took place.