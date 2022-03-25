Windsor man sentenced to life imprisonment over 2019 Moy Street homicide

A Windsor man has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 12 years, over a 2019 homicide on Moy Street.

Johnathon Dasilva was initially facing a charge of first-degree murder. However, during a court proceeding on Friday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

In addition to jail time, Dasilva was also ordered to provide a DNA sample, and received a lifetime weapons prohibition, a court representative told CBC News on Friday.

Dasilva was arrested on Aug. 12, 2019, three days after the body of an adult woman was found on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street.

Police originally charged Dasilva with second-degree murder, but investigation led Windsor police to later upgrade that charge to first-degree murder.