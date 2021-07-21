The inside scoop on one of Windsor's oldest family-run ice cream shops

For 50 seasons, the soft-serve ice cream machines at Dari de Lite have run non-stop making hot fudge sundaes, banana splits and creamy milkshakes.

The hands behind these delicious treats belong to one Windsor, Ont., family, now three generations in.

It first began with Jeanette Shalhoub and her husband Albert Shalhoub, who purchased an old Dairy Queen lot, located off of Howard Avenue, and transformed it into their own ice cream shop.

"I said, 'what'll we call it? We can't call it Dairy Queen.' [Then] I said, 'Let's call it Dari de Lite!' ... delight is to a child to have an ice cream cone," said Jeanette, 91. The grand opening was in 1972.

The shop's decades-long commitment to great ice cream served with a smile are just some of the ingredients behind its success today. The big flashing sign with its signature ice cream cone, along with the building's red and white facade are a welcome sight to Windsorites, many of whom have grown up anticipating the start of the ice cream season.

More than a decade after its opening, Jeanette's daughter Rene Malette and husband John Malette bought the business.

They soon had their own children and eventually brought them to start helping out at 'the Dari,' as they call it.

Now, the four of them — Jackie Biswas, Rachelle Christensen, John Paul Malette and Gabrielle DeBiase— have taken over the business.

Though neither of the siblings run the shop as their full-time job, they'll pop in a few nights a week to make cones with their famous soft serve.

Gabrielle, a dentist, welcomes the change of pace inside the ice cream shop. Whether she's working at the dentist office during the day or serving ice cream at night, she knows how to make people's smiles beam.

"It's our social time, we have a lot of fun. We all have professions outside of the Dari and coming back here, it's one of my favourite hobbies, between serving the customers, but being with my family and my friends, there's no place like it," she said.

Gabrielle DeBiase, left, Jackie Biswas, centre left, Renee Malette, centre right, John Paul Malette, right, outside of Dari de Lite. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

John Paul, a finance manager in Michigan, says there's no feeling quite like closing up shop after a busy day.

"Within the four walls, it's obviously a business at the end of the day, but to us it's very much more of a legacy," he said. "I joke that it's kind of our fifth sibling so like we got to keep it going and be here to support it."

Meanwhile, Jackie, a rheumatologist, often serves ice cream to her own patients.

"It's funny how people treat you differently, because really I'm the same person ... whether I'm a doctor, a teacher, a dentist [or] work in an ice cream store, people should not treat me any different, we're all people," Jackie said.

The famous Dari de Lite sign stands tall on Howard Avenue in Windsor. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The siblings have fond memories of growing up with the shop and of their dad John, who they say worked hard to keep the business going and taught them all that they know about good customer service.

Their father died in 2002 and their grandfather in 2012.

'This is their Sunday routine'

All you need is a few minutes around the shop's windows to understand the relationship local Windsorites have with the Dari de Lite staff and family.

Almost everyone who stops by is met with a 'how have you been?', 'you've grown so much', or 'how are the kids?'

"We have so many customers that just come to the window, we know exactly what they want. I mean this is their Sunday routine or they've been coming for years," Gabrielle said. "I think a lot of Windsorites know Dari de Lite and it just makes me really proud to be from Windsor and to get to serve the community the ice cream."

On some busy days, Dari de Lite can sell up to 1,000 cones or cups of ice cream. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Looking back on the shop's 50 seasons, Jeanette never thought she'd be alive to see the Dari become what it is today: an iconic Windsor staple.

"Any time I drive by, there's a crowd and I reminisce and I say, 'oh Albert, we did it,'" she said.

The grand kids have even expanded the Dari's services, creating a Dari de Lite Too truck that is available for event bookings. The portable truck launched five years ago and has even attended the same weddings and baby showers of those who had their first dates at the Dari.

When asked what her husband would say if he were still around today to see Dari de Lite reach such a huge milestone, Jeanette said with a laugh, "oh if he drove by now, he'd say, 'you can't get in the damn lot, we need a bigger lot!"