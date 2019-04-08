Community activist remembered as a 'trailblazer and mentor'

Respected and loved community activist Daphne Clarke is being remembered as a friend, trailblazer and human rights activist.

Clarke died Friday at age 86. She was the recipient of numerous awards including the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Governor General's Sovereigns Medal in 2012.

"Ahead of her time really in terms of women's rights, women's movement, community activism," said Rose Anguiano Hurst, executive director of Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc.(WEST)

Rose Anguiano Hurst, executive director of Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Clarke was a long-time board member and past president of WEST, who helped hire Anguiano Hurst back in 1995.

Clarke was also one of the first organizers of the Carousel of the Nations and founded the Windsor Women Working with Immigrant Women agency (W5) in 1980. She founded the latter to help immigrant women protect their rights.

"We've lost a champion for women in this community for sure," said W5 board member Remy Boulbol. "It's sad and we mourn her but we celebrate her accomplishments and her incredible life."

"She saw the need for people to celebrate our diversity and our culture as a way to come together," said Anguiano Hurst.

Daphne Clarke receiving the Governor General's Sovereigns Medal for volunteerism from Governor General David Johnston in 2012. (WEST handout)

"For WEST she was personally a real mentor and personal trailblazer for me," she said.

Clarke died on Friday of a respiratory illness she had been suffering with for several months.

She was born in Jamaica and trained to be a nurse in both Jamaica and England. She came to Canada in 1970 and worked for 25 years at Hotel-Dieu Grace Hospital.

Her other accomplishments include: President, Essex County Black Historical Society, Member of the Detroit 300 International Underground Railroad Collaborative of Detroit and Underground Railroad Monument Committee, the Windsor Black Coalition, the Multi-Cultural Council of Windsor Essex County and Windsor West Indian Association.

There will be a funeral Saturday at St. Alphonsus Church in Windsor.