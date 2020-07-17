Windsor, Ont., Paralympian says memoir of near-death experience a 'thank you' to the community

Former Paralympic swimming champion Danielle Campo McLeod nearly lost her life following the birth of her daughter, spending weeks in hospital after going into septic shock.

The Windsor, Ont., resident gave birth to a health baby girl in August 2021 and ended up having severe complications and was in a coma.

Campo McLeod, who won seven medals for swimming in the 2000 and 2004 Paralympic Games, had a challenging recovery that she says was something of a miracle.

She spoke with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about what prompted her to publish the new book titled Resurrections: My Will to Survive is Olympian.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

Nanwa: Can you take us back to last August when you went to the hospital to have your baby? I understand things didn't go as planned.

No, they didn't. I went in on August 17 of 2021 expecting, you know, it was my third child. So I thought I was ready for everything. And actually the C-section and and childbirth went, you know, by the book and everything was OK. It was when I got to the recovery room that things just weren't going like they had gone the two previous times, and quickly we would know that there was some complications and we had no idea about the long fight that we had coming.

In this 2021 photo, Danielle Campo McLeod, centre, with her husband Denny, left, and their three children. (Submitted by Colleen Campo)

I ended up getting a severe infection, having to have multiple bowel surgeries which ended up landing me in a coma and I was on life support after having severe septic shock.

What was it about the experience that prompted you to write a memoir?

My daughter's birth could have been seen as such a horrible thing, and I wanted something for my kids to see that, you know, struggles happen and you go in expecting the best. And sometimes that's not what you get at first, but there's these little lights of hope and inspiration through our difficult journeys that are always there.

So I wanted this as a gift for my children, for my husband, for my incredible family, my parents, my in-laws that stepped up and took amazing care of myself and my children. So I wanted to give this gift back to the family.

Left: Danielle Campo McLeod and her husband Denny. Right: Campo McLeod and her daughter, Morgan. (Courtesy Colleen Campo)

And honestly, everyone would say to me, 'We're so happy you're alive. We lit a candle, we prayed for you, you should write a book.' And so I really took that to heart because everyone I meet, whether it was in the grocery store or walking down the street, was like, 'Oh my goodness, you got to write a book.'

You also had support with I believe a co-author. Tell me a bit more about that.

I have learned through this process that it is 100 per cent OK to stay where you are strengths are not. And in sitting down at the computer and saying, 'Well, everyone's saying I should write a book, so I should write a book' — I am not a writer, and so that was not going to happen.

I met with Marty Beneteau and you'll have to read the book to find out all the details of how that relationship developed. But it was just kind of by a whim. I said to him, 'Would you be interested in writing my book?'

Hear more from Campo McLeod about her story: Windsor Morning 6:36 Memoir A near-death experience prompted this former Windsor paralympian to pour her life story into a new memoir. We speak with Danielle Campo McLeod.

He's well known in our community. He's a brilliant writer. Hasn't done a lot of passion writing in a long time. So this is something that we kind of took on together and our Thursdays became our protective writing day and and it just was so great to have that storyteller able to put my story on paper.

What do you hope readers take away from your story?

I just hope that people take away that, you know, we don't plan for these crazy things to happen but we all have that will to survive and we all have the tools within us to survive whatever struggle it may be. I know COVID's been difficult on everyone, so I hope they enjoy, you know, the great stories that are in there and the funny stories and know that it's my thank you letter to our community, and that I look at the cover everyday and can't believe that the book is here.