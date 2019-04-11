One last strike for Windsor bowler on Team Canada at Pan-Am Games 2019
The 34-year-old man is going to the Games a second time
Dan MacLelland is leaving Team Canada after one last strike at the Pan-Am Games this year in Lima, Peru.
It'll be his second time at the Games — he took home golf in bowling doubles and bronze in singles at the 2015 competition in Toronto.
MacLelland has decided to take some time away from professional bowling because of his family, especially his four-year-old and 10-week-old baby.
"So just want to be able to give them my vacation days and spend more time watching them grow up, and basically being a full-time father," said MacLelland.
MacLelland, 34, was born in Windsor and now lives in Kitchener. He got into bowling when he was four, according to his profile on the Team Canada website.
An Olympic sport?
While MacLelland is a professional bowler, he wouldn't ever go to the Olympic Games because the sport isn't classified as an Olympic sport.
The main reason he thinks it isn't included is the scoring format.
"It is quite difficult to follow along if you've never followed bowling before. The scoring system can be quite hard," said MacLelland.
Not only that, MacLelland said the bowling athletes also don't fit the mould of an Olympian who might be in "top physical shape" in order to compete.
"You don't have to be in that top physical shape to be one of the best in the world," he said. "But I think that's why our sport is so unique, is that anybody can do it."
Tap on the player below to listen to MacLelland's conversation with Chris dela Torre on Afternoon Drive.
Coming out of retirement
If bowling ever was included in the Olympics, MacLelland would want to try and compete — even if he might be retiring after the Pan-Am Games this summer.
That experience is the only thing missing from his book, according to him.
"I would definitely strive to be that again, but just for that moment in time," said MacLelland.
Lima 2019 starts on July 26 and will go until August 11.
