Damaging winds likely Sunday, special weather statement in effect
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in anticipation of high winds on Sunday afternoon.
Gusts may be up to 110 km/h
A sharp cold front is expected ahead of the wind.
Gusts from 90 to 110 km/h are possible, continuing into Sunday evening before weakening on Monday.
According to Environment Canada, the winds will be strongest near the Great Lakes.
Adding to the potential for power outages and damage to buildings is a Sunday snowfall, with up to 5cm of accumulation.
Fresh snow may be "whipped up" by the wind, said the weather service, causing sudden whiteout conditions.
The special weather statement is in effect for most of Ontario, including Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
