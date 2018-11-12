Skip to Main Content
Damage pegged at $1.2M after Argyle row house fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of Argyle Road, north of Ottawa Street, at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Attic of a six-unit townhouse caught fire at about 6 a.m. Saturday

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a Walkerville fire early Saturday morning. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio-Canada)

A weekend fire at a row of homes in Walkerville has resulted in about $1.2 million worth of damage, according to Windsor Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called to Argyle Road, between Ontario and Ottawa Streets, at about 6 a.m. Saturday because the attic above six townhouse units was ablaze.

Officials say the extreme heat and low visibility inside the building forced crews to fight the fire solely from the outside.

All six units of the townhouse were evacuated, but a cause has yet to be determined.

Investigators will attend the scene Monday to determine a cause.

