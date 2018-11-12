Damage pegged at $1.2M after Argyle row house fire

A weekend fire at a row of homes in Walkerville has resulted in about $1.2 million worth of damage, according to Windsor Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called to Argyle Road, between Ontario and Ottawa Streets, at about 6 a.m. Saturday because the attic above six townhouse units was ablaze.

I spoke with a woman who lived in one of these homes. Initially, she had only 15 minutes to grab some belongings when the fire broke out. <br><br>Now she says her home, and the five others attached will be demolished. <a href="https://t.co/XLYujy6Fvh">pic.twitter.com/XLYujy6Fvh</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Officials say the extreme heat and low visibility inside the building forced crews to fight the fire solely from the outside.

All six units of the townhouse were evacuated, but a cause has yet to be determined.

Investigators will attend the scene Monday to determine a cause.