Iconic ice cream stop, Dairy Freez, back in business in Essex County

Dairy Freez, an iconic ice cream stop in Essex County, is back in business after shutting down over COVID-19 concerns and the tragic loss of its owner.

"It's good to see them open again. We're just kind here to support them," John Friesen said as he enjoyed an ice cream cone in his truck.

"It means a lot, I mean this place has been around for a lot of years here and the community really looks forward in the summer to come here."

Dairy Freez reopened two Fridays ago and it has been hopping ever since according to staff. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Dairy Freez which is located on County Road 34 in between Cottam and Essex, Ont. is known for their frosty treats and hamburgers and was first opened in 1954. It closed in March due to concerns around COVID-19. In May, shortly after announcing a plan to re-open, it announced it would be closed indefinitely after its owner Mike Reaume passed away suddenly.

It reopened two Fridays ago and, according to staff, it's been busy ever since.

"Ever since we opened, the lot's been full," car hop Jessica Hislop said.

"We're a family so we all come together and we're making it through and the customers make it very easy. They're just very enjoyable to serve and all the welcoming thoughts and everybody's so happy to be back at the Dairy Freez."

Customers have been flocking to the Dairy Freez in Essex County since it reopened a couple of Fridays ago. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

A large homemade sign in one of the windows made by the shop reads "Thanks for your support and business" — a sentiment echoed by carhop Katrin Leboeuf.

"The community's given us lots of support throughout tough times and it's given us the support we need to get through this, so it's really great and all their happy thoughts and concerns have been awesome," Laboeuf added.

"It's just made our days [go] better and made things a little easier."

For some it's the return of a local institution.

"It's local and it's a long time establishment," said Bruce Hahn, who was seated at a picnic table with a group of friends.

A group of friends came out to enjoy some ice cream on the weekend. Some have been coming here since their childhood. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"The ice cream is good. The help is outstanding... you can't beat it," Colin James, who was seated across from him added.