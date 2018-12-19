Skip to Main Content
Cyclist struck in early morning Tecumseh hit-and-run

Police are searching for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle this morning.
Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County are searching for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle this morning. 

Tecumseh fire crews, Essex-Windsor EMS and Ontario Provincial Police responded to the intersection of Malden Road and Bellaire Woods Drive around 5 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the involved vehicle did not stop.

The 48-year-old cyclist has non-life-threatening injuries.

