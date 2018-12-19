Cyclist struck in early morning Tecumseh hit-and-run
Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County are searching for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle this morning.
Tecumseh fire crews, Essex-Windsor EMS and Ontario Provincial Police responded to the intersection of Malden Road and Bellaire Woods Drive around 5 a.m.
Crews are currently on scene of a pedestrian struck at Malden & Bellaire Woods Dr. Injuries are reported to be not life threatening. <a href="https://twitter.com/EssexWindsorEMS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EssexWindsorEMS</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_COMM_WR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_COMM_WR</a> on location also.—@TECFD
According to police, the driver of the involved vehicle did not stop.
The 48-year-old cyclist has non-life-threatening injuries.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EssexCtyOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EssexCtyOPP</a> looking for witnesses to a fail to remain collision 19Dec18 at approx. 5:00 am on Malden Road near Bellaire Woods Dr in <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofTecumseh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofTecumseh</a> . A 48 yr old cyclist was struck and the driver of the involved veh DID NOT STOP. Contact <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_COMM_WR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_COMM_WR</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/CStoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CStoppers</a> to help.^jr <a href="https://t.co/kpp3fmTaR0">pic.twitter.com/kpp3fmTaR0</a>—@OPP_WR