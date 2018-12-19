Cyclist struck in early morning Tecumseh hit-and-run

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County are searching for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle this morning.

Tecumseh fire crews, Essex-Windsor EMS and Ontario Provincial Police responded to the intersection of Malden Road and Bellaire Woods Drive around 5 a.m.

Crews are currently on scene of a pedestrian struck at Malden & Bellaire Woods Dr. Injuries are reported to be not life threatening. <a href="https://twitter.com/EssexWindsorEMS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EssexWindsorEMS</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_COMM_WR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_COMM_WR</a> on location also. —@TECFD

According to police, the driver of the involved vehicle did not stop.

The 48-year-old cyclist has non-life-threatening injuries.