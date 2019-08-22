Cyclist struck at Huron Church and Tecumseh, police say

A cyclist was struck by a transport truck at a busy west Windsor intersection Thursday afternoon, police say.

The collision happened at Huron Church and Tecumseh Road.

Police have not provided any details on the nature of the collision, nor on the condition of the cyclist.

The bike was just pulled from the accident site just seconds ago.<br><br>Normal traffic flow should resume shortly.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/lu2gomC9ys">pic.twitter.com/lu2gomC9ys</a> —@sanJmaru

Photos taken at the scene show a bicycle laying in a marked crosswalk.

The scene is now clear, although truck traffic heading into Canada from the Ambassador Bridge may be backed up due to the delay.