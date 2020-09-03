Skip to Main Content
80-year-old Lakeshore cyclist dies after collision with another cyclist
An 80-year-old Lakeshore resident involved in a cycling collision has died, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed in a news release Thursday

Robert Williams was sent to hospital Tuesday with serious injuries and has died, say OPP

OPP posted this image of the man's bike Tuesday and asked the public for help in identifying him. (@OPP_WR/Twitter)

An 80-year-old Lakeshore man involved in a cycling collision has died, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed in a news release Thursday. 

Police identified the man as Robert Williams. 

Williams and another cyclist collided on a bicycle path on Ross Beach Road in Lakeshore at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said. 

One cyclist received minor injuries, while Williams was transported to hospital by EMS with serious injuries. 

Police had initially asked the public for help in identifying the hospitalized cyclist and in a news release Wednesday evening said that the man's name had been confirmed. 

