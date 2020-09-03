80-year-old Lakeshore cyclist dies after collision with another cyclist

An 80-year-old Lakeshore man involved in a cycling collision has died, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed in a news release Thursday.

Police identified the man as Robert Williams.

Williams and another cyclist collided on a bicycle path on Ross Beach Road in Lakeshore at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

One cyclist received minor injuries, while Williams was transported to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Police had initially asked the public for help in identifying the hospitalized cyclist and in a news release Wednesday evening said that the man's name had been confirmed.

