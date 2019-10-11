Windsor police release surveillance footage of truck from September cyclist hit-and-run
Windsor police have released surveillance video of a truck suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run.
The collision was in early September
According to police, the truck featured in the black-and-white footage is the one which may have been damaged after hitting an adult female cyclist near Tecumseh Road East and Forest Glade Drive.
The cyclist's injuries were deemed to be life threatening.
Watch the video from Windsor police here: