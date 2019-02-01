Cyclist dies two weeks after being hit by car
An adult female cyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle.
The case remains under investigation
On Jan. 17, officers attended the collision at Parent Avenue and Tecumseh Road.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical conditon, and died Jan. 31.
The incident has now been classified as a fatal motor vehicle investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.