Cyclist dies two weeks after being hit by car

An adult female cyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle.

The case remains under investigation

Police continue to look for information in what is now a fatal motor vehicle investigation. (Peter Duck/CBC)

On Jan. 17, officers attended the collision at Parent Avenue and Tecumseh Road.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical conditon, and died Jan. 31. 

The incident has now been classified as a fatal motor vehicle investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

