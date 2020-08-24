Cyclist raising funds for kids with cancer killed in collision in St. Clair Township

A cyclist who was biking to raise funds for childhood cancer died after a fatal collision with a car on Saturday, say Lambton County OPP.

Lori Neville was 34.

The collision happened around 10 a.m., say OPP who were called to the area around Petrolia Line in St. Clair Township, south of Sarnia.

Police say after the cyclist and vehicle collided, Lori was sent to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

"She was a great person, she always wanted to help people," Natalie Neville, Lori's wife, told CBC News Monday.

The couple have a three-year-old son, and though Neville described the last couple of days as "hell," she said she wanted to speak out because she doesn't "want it to happen to anybody else."

Natalie Neville (left) says her wife Lori Neville (right) was a goofy and caring person. (Facebook)

"I know accidents happen, but there's a lot of bikers out there," she said.

Neville said she's still in the dark about what exactly happened in the minutes before Lori's death. Police haven't provided many details, she said.

Lori had started cycling as a hobby, then in June she signed up to ride with Great Cycle Challenge Canada to fight childhood cancer, said Neville.

"I think she was just looking at our son and if something ever happened she would want there to be that support there, so she felt bad for families that had to go through that and I think it just kind of touched her heart and gave her motivation," Neville said about Lori's decision to support childhood cancer.

According to Lori's profile on the challenge website, she had completed nearly 300 kilometres of her 500 kilometre goal, though Neville believes she might have forgotten to log one of her rides and actually had only 100 kilometres left.

According to Neville, Lori never anticipated she'd raise $1,000, but by Monday afternoon donations on her profile were rapidly climbing. By 4:30 p.m. the amount had grown to more than $8,000.

"She'd be so happy with that amount that's brought in now," Neville said through tears. "I can't thank people enough for donating in her memory."

Neville said people in Toronto have organized an hour-long ride on Wednesday to finish cycling the number of kilometres Lori had left.