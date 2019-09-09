Police investigate hit-and-run involving cyclist

Windsor police are investigating a hit-and-run collision where a cyclist was injured.

On Friday evening, police responded to an accident call near Tecumseh Road East and Forest Glade Drive. Officers found an adult female, whose injuries were later deemed life-threatening.

Investigators believe the woman had been riding a bicycle when she was struck by a pickup truck, which failed to remain at the scene.

The black Ford truck was last seen heading west on Tecumseh Road. According to police, it may have "fresh damage" to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.