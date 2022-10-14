Windsor cyclists look to election to bring improvements to bike infrastructure in the city

Nicolas Lamoureux bikes to work and says he wants more biking infrastructure in Windsor so that he can feel safer while on the road.

Windsor cyclists hope candidates take the issue of cycling safety seriously in the upcoming election, and are looking to hear promises that there will be more bike friendly infrastructure put in across the city.

"I do find that the day I bike in, I feel a lot better at work, I'm more productive, I'm more awake," avid cyclist Nicolas Lamoureux said.

"There's a lot of positives that have come out of it but there have also been a lot of negatives."

Lamoureux said that he's had some close calls on the road but he finds biking to be a valuable part of his day. He says the white lines painted on roadways just doesn't cut it. He'd like to see more dedicated bike lanes.

"I don't think that's bike infrastructure. It's just paint," he said. "It's really something that I think we need to push for is those dedicated protective bike lanes."

Nicolas Lamoureux says the white lines on the road does not constitute bike lanes. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

He also said that getting around can be difficult because many of the lanes don't connect. He points in particular to a section of bike lane on Eugenie Street as well as a difficult part of Dougall Avenue

"Just because the shoulder is quite narrow there, the lanes are quite narrow and I've gotten almost hit multiple times on Dougall," he said.

"There are a lot of disconnected bike paths in Windsor."

As far as the election goes, he said there hasn't been a lot of action on bike infrastructure but likes the plan Chris Holt, the current Ward 4 candidate running for mayor, has laid out.

Candidates weigh in

CBC emailed all seven candidates for mayor to ask about how they would envision improving cycling infrastructure in the city and make streets safer.

Here are their answers:

Aaron Day said that he believes that cycling infrastructure is adequate in the city but there is room for improvement.

"If elected I hope to attain and maintain a close relationship with the cycling community to help improve its safety and infrastructure," he wrote.

"With their input we can together build a cycling matrix that will be enjoyed and appreciated by all who use it."

To improve cycling safety and traffic flow, Matthew Giancola said he would "repair damaged roads, improve lighting on dark roads, widen frequently used roads, and put lanterns across the entire riverfront path."

Chris Holt said that the city was lagging when it comes to both new road design and adding cycling infrastructure to existing roads.

He said he would immediately begin working to bring separated bike lanes to certain areas.

"A pilot project for temporary bike lanes along University Avenue is in the works and needs to come to fruition as soon as possible," he said.

Drew Dilkens did not respond to our questions however in a press release from Oct. 11, he promised to include $2 million dollars in the next capital plan for road safety.

He said through other capital projects, including regular road maintenance, other benefits could be included.

"For traffic calming as well as sidewalks and bike lanes are added and the topology of the roadway changes, drivers naturally slow down to compensate for these changes," a press release from his campaign stated.

Benjamin Danyluk, Ernie Lamont and Ernie Lamont did not respond to our questions in time to be included in this story.