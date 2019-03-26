Tecumseh company fined $70K for no training after worker falls

A Tecumseh company, Cybertech Controls and Electric Inc., has been fined $70,000 for lacking training and protection in the case where a worker fell from the ceiling area of an industrial facility in Windsor.

In 2017, a worker was installing new light fixtures — alone and unsupervised — when he "fell through the ceiling of the room to the concrete floor below," the Ministry of Labour said in a statement.

The worker was not protected by fall protection.

Another employee found the fallen worker, who received critical injuries as a result of the fall.

An investigation by the ministry revealed that the injured worker didn't receive training on using fall protection equipment, working at heights or using elevated work platforms.

It is mandated under the Construction Regulation that any worker "exposed to the hazard of falling three metres or more" be protected by a fall protection system.