Fate of Windsor's Roseland curling club could be decided later this summer, says councillor

Rachel Katzman loves to curl and is hopeful the ice remains at Windsor's Roseland Golf & Curling Club.

Talk of demolishing the curling part of the facility has been ongoing since 2020. A plan endorsed by the previous Roseland board suggested the existing building be torn down to make way for new golfing facilities.

"We'd have to drive hours and hours to be able to play," said Katzman, referring to if the city ice was permanently removed.

"I started curling there when I was about nine or ten years old … I've been curling there throughout my life ever since."

The curling club currently serves more than 400 members.

Rachel Katzman is a curler who says she's been using the ice at Roseland since she was nine or 10 years old and doesn't want it to be torn down. (Submitted by Ben Iannetta)

"When you're a kid and you're trying to learn or an adult trying to learn, that's a really hard investment to make."

Windsor Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak also chairs the board of directors at Roseland Golf & Curling Club.

He says parts of the facility are "somewhat rundown," and that recommendations on its future will go before council either next month or September.

"We've got a lot of the expenses with the HVAC and electricity and it's just too big of a building at 50,000 square feet for what we need moving forward," said Kaschak.

Windsor councillor Gary Kaschak also serves as chair of Roseland's board of directors. (Submitted by Gary Kaschak)

"There was a proposal to talk about maybe demolishing that and building a new curling facility — and a new clubhouse to service the golfers and the curlers."

"Or just focus on a new clubhouse for golf and restaurant activity."

The curling club has been open since 1979, and is owned by the city.

Community support to keep curling at Roseland

The Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex is a committee formed in response to the possibility of Roseland Golf & Curling Club demolishing the curling rinks.

Member Ben Iannetta says they want the building to stay.

"Just simply pushing us to an arena may not provide the support a community like this needs to thrive."

Some possible outcomes were talked about during an information session held in May — including demolishing the current facility and moving to a new rink, or renovating the arena.

Ben Iannetta is a member of the Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex committee. The group is trying to keep curling at its current Roseland location in Windsor. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

The committee advocating for the Roseland curling rinks to remain open recently submitted a petition to city hall with more around 2,300 signatures of support.

Advocates wanting to keep it standing have been speaking with the board of directors.

More recently, a petition garnering over 2300 signatures was sent to the City Clerk's office back in June this year.