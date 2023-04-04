Why Windsor curlers are worried about their sport's future in the city

As the snow melts away, many golfers are getting excited to head out and tee off.

But the same can't be said for Windsor-Essex curlers. They are worried that a popular facility in Windsor could be demolished, which leaves the fate of the sport in the city unclear.

Roseland is a city-owned property built in 1979 that includes both golf and curling facilities. A 2020 plan that was endorsed by the previous Roseland board suggested that the current building be demolished to make way for new golfing facilities.

As of yet, a timeline has not been put forward, leading the Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex committee to launch a petition asking for community support. Andrew Kuntz is a member of that committee.

"We're worried about the future of the sport in our area," he said. "There's been rumours that we might end up curling in a surplus ice hockey arena and for a number of reasons that would not be great for the future of the sport."

Consulting the curlers

In their petitiion, the curling committee requests that they be included in any planning that takes place in Windsor.

"The board at Roseland hired a golf consultant ... they did a quick survey that had something like 30 questions and three of those related to curling," Kuntz said. "They did a clubhouse feasibility study recently that said the clubhouse is no longer viable, it should come down ... The board is supporting that, but at the same time they say they're going to do an open consultation."

Despite the reassurance of a consultation, which Kuntz hopes would include the curling community, there has not been a clarification yet.

Plans for the future

Coun. Gary Kaschak, the chair of Roseland, says that the Roseland board of directors has endeavoured to keep curlers aware of any changes.

"[We] have been communicating and keeping the Curling Community leaders in the know over the past 18 to 24 months or more about the future of curling," Kaschak said. "The Roseland building is almost 50 years old and now an inefficient building ... [I] 100 per cent want to see curling remain in Windsor at a location which could possibly still be at Roseland or at a surplus city ice pad which would be converted to a dedicated curling rink."

But the possibility of moving curling locations in Windsor has enthusiasts like Kuntz concerned.

"In general the ice for curling is much different than the ice you would skate on ... It's a harder ice and it requires like a perfect atmosphere if you will," he said.

He also said that not have a dedicated curling facility might compromise the social aspect of the sport.

"There's a tradition in curling where you sit down with the team that you just played against and share a drink or some laughs about what happened in the game," Kuntz said."

"We've got a pretty strong senior population among our curlers and it's a fun and exciting sport ... it's really an opportunity for the senior curlers to get out of their houses during the winter and socialize."