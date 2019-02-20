Curling craze has Roseland club 'booked up for the rest of the year'

The popularity of curling has taken off in recent months — and it's making it difficult to find ice time at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Ice maker Jason Hebert said there's been a growing wave of new curlers taking to the sport.

"We're pretty much booked up for the rest of the year," he said.

"We do five to six field trips a week and we actually have a fairly strong high school competitive program."

But it's not just Canadians coming to the club. Hebert said bookings from across the border have increased by about 20 per cent.

He believes the U.S. team's gold medal victory in the 2018 Olympics Games is what got more Americans interested in the sport.

John Shuster skipped the United States to the country's first-ever Olympic gold in curling back in 2018. (Natacha Pisarenko, File/Associated Press)

"We've had people in the rink 24/7 basically. Every hour we're open, we got people coming out," said Hebert. "We had almost 250 people through here last weekend coming out to learn the sport."

He added that increased TV coverage has been putting more eyes on the sport across Canada and the U.S.

Curling popular with youth

On Tuesday, students from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School visited the club to learn how to curl.

"I just like the competitiveness in curling. It's pretty fun," said student Anthony Tomac.

Tap on the player below to see St. Joseph's students put their curling skills to the test:

The popularity of curling has taken off in recent months — and it's making it difficult to find ice time at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club. 1:23

Melanie Owen, another student, said curling is scary at first "because of the ice and stuff."

"But they teach you a lot and you get comfortable with it afterwards," she added.