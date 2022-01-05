Public school board workers in Windsor-Essex reach tentative agreement

Custodians, maintenance staff and courier drivers with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) are covered by a new tentative contract agreement reached Thursday.

CUPE Local 27 represents the 249 employees with the public board.

GECDSB public relations officer Scott Scantlebury would not say what the terms of the deal were until it's brought to union members.

"The board was satisfied and the CUPE representatives are taking the agreement back to their membership, so they must be pleased," he said, adding negotiations were on schedule.

A ratification vote will be held on Feb. 25.