Finding a place for adults with special needs...in the kitchen, at kids' camp

It's a dream that Evelyn Knight has had for over a decade, and now she's finally seeing it come true.

She's coordinating a new summer camp for adults with disabilities and it includes some tasty lessons.

They're learning food preparation skills.

Knight is the instructor leading the sessions at Heritage Park Alliance Church in LaSalle where a new culinary camp has just launched. For her, it's about trying to help young people with special needs pick up life skills, regardless of the struggles they face — her 31-year-old son is a paraplegic, and living independently.

"What I hear from a lot of parents is 'What do I do with my kids now?' And so there is a movement out there, and there are other activities out there and day programs to put people into, but I want this one to be not just a singular program," said Knight.

"I want it to grow into a next step, and that is my bigger goal and my bigger dream."

Campers have hands-on cooking lessons, and the meals they prepare are served to kids at another camp in the church. (Tony Doucette/CBC)

Knight said it has been a 10-year dream of hers to help other parents in a similar situation, especially after their children are too old for school. She pointed out that the school system takes care of children with special needs until they are 21, but it's hard for parents to know what to do after that.

"We wanted to give them opportunity to develop skills," she said. "What I've learned with special needs people is they just love to do, and they're happy people," she said. "They're feeling very valued and it's meaningful."

On their first day, campers learned about food preparation safety and tools of the trade. She said they'll also learn about table manners and how to run the church's cafe, which is open to the community.

Knight said students learn practical skills that she hopes will help them find a job, if they choose to. (Tony Doucette/CBC)

"Every morning we prepare a snack and then we have a classroom of some sort," said Knight.

The meals prepared are served at the kids' camp, which is also happening at the church.

Knight said she hopes the campers have fun and eventually find employment in the trade once they've developed their skills.

"It's always been the philosophy with my own son to grow life skills within him so he could live independently from me and know how to survive in our community," said Knight.

Knight said the church can offer the camp for a reasonable price by leaning on its volunteers.