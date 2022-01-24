Van hits Lakeshore home following two-vehicle collision

A family cat was killed after a cube van crashed into the side of a home in Lakeshore following a two-vehicle collision, according to the homeowner.

The owner of the home at the intersection of Essex County Road 46 and Naylor Side Road was not willing to give his name to the CBC but did say that his son had stepped out for a cigarette shortly before the van collided with the house on Monday. He said his son would likely be dead if he hadn't left the room.

OPP closed a section of County Road 46 between Pleasant Park Side Road and County Road 25 early Monday morning because of the crash.

According to police, there were no injuries caused by the accident and the driver of the van was alone when it happened.

A cube van crashed into the side of a Lakeshore home Monday morning following a two vehicle collision (O.P.P.)

A 24-year-old man from Essex was charged with careless driving, police said. The cube van was extensively damaged but the second vehicle involved in the collision only suffered minor damage, according to police.