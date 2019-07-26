CS Wind building sold to Toronto holding company
The CS Wind turbine plant in Windsor has officially been sold.
The 28-acre property was purchased for $12 million
In March, CBC News reported there had been no activity at the plant for several months, but the company would not confirm the plant's closure.
Grant Anthony has now confirmed to Radio-Canada that he purchased the 28-acre property for $12 million through Binscarth Holdings.
Anthony would only confirm he planned to "repair and rent" the old factory, but would not comment further on his plans.
In 2015, the plant employed almost 500 people, but began cutting production in October 2017 — six years after receiving a $10 million incentive from the City of Windsor.
