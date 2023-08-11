Edward Cruz worked to gain Canadian healthcare credentials. He's won an award for helping others do the same

Today, Edward Cruz is a professor of nursing at the University of Windsor. But when he first arrived in Windsor from the Philippines in 2003, he had a PhD in dental sciences— but couldn't do anything with it.

Now he works to help other Canadian immigrants get their foreign healthcare credentials recognized in Canada, an effort that has him named one of the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants, an annual award presented by Canadian Immigrant magazine.

Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa speaks with inspiring immigrant Edward Cruz, Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award recipient, about the achievement.

"When I first came to Canada, I struggled to have my credentials recognized," Cruz said told CBC Windsor.

"Even after I received my nursing registration from the College of Nurses of Ontario, I subsequently found out that my nursing degree back home and my other qualifications were not deemed equivalent to Canadian educational standards.

"[It] was eye opening for me. I knew that things would be difficult, but I didn't know that it was going to be that difficult."

Cruz went back to school, redoing his undergraduate degree in nursing and completed his masters, also in nursing. He's currently working on his third PhD in adult education and community development from the University of Toronto.

"It's become a life passion for me, helping other internationally educated nurses. It actually started in my first academic job at a college where I was a program coordinator for a bridging, program for internationally educated nurses.

"That's when I realized that my experience was not an isolation. It was in fact being experienced by most internationally educated nurses, especially those of us who come from developing countries."

Cruz said in light of the health human resources issue Canada is now experiencing, the process has ben streamlined a lot to help get nurses educated abroad recognized with Canadian credentials.

But, he said, more could still be done to provide transition support for nurses who are coming to Canada.

As for the award, Cruz said it's about more than just him.

"It's a recognition of the combined help that I received from so many wonderful people, relatives and friends both here in Canada and in the Philippines who have been with me through my journey."