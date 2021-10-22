'You're lying to the jury:' Crown attacks credibility of accused in 1st-degree murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

A Crown prosecutor took aim at the credibility of the man accused of first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Autumn Taggart, suggesting he had lied several times about events the day she died.

Jitesh Bhogal admitted Thursday to "accidentally" killing Taggart on June 10, 2018, in her Windsor, Ont., home after ingesting several lines of cocaine that he claims he was taking for the first time.

"You're lying to the jury sir about your familiarity with cocaine ... You are an experienced cocaine user," Crown Attorney Ilana Mizel said in court Friday.

"I disagree," Bhogal replied.

On June 10, 2018, Taggart's body was found in her third-floor apartment in the city's west end. (Jolayne Lausch)

The 14-member jury has heard during the trail that Bhogal crossed into Windsor from Detroit with the intention of visiting a strip club. That's is where, the accused said, he met a man, and later a woman, who sold him the drugs.

Nobody would believe me. I barely believe me. - Jitesh Bhogal

Bhogal testified he wanted to try some of the cocaine before purchasing the "8-ball," which is roughly 3.5 grams of cocaine.

Mizel fired back that only an experienced user would ask to test the quality of the cocaine. She also questioned his use of the term "8-ball," which Bhogal said he heard on a show.

"Mr. Bhogal ,you're lying. I'm going to suggest that you're lying about your intention about whether or not you wanted to go in a strip club," said Mizel.

Some of the Crown's questions caused the judge to pause proceedings and intervene.

Justice Renee Pomerance instructed the jury to not draw any link between the accusation that Bhogal was going to a strip club and was looking for a prostitute, and whether or not he could have committed a sexual assault.

An autopsy determined cause of death of Taggart to be strangulation and neck compressions. (Jolayne Lausch)

An autopsy, previously submitted as evidence, showed signs of sexual assault on Taggart's body. At one point, Mizel asked point blank if he had sexually assaulted her.

"You had sex with Ms. Taggart," said Mizel.

"That did not happen," Bhogal said.

Mizel then suggested Bhogal was the one who inserted his fingers into the victim's vagina and anus, details that were revealed in the autopsy.

"I disagree. There was no possible way that I penetrated, as disgusting as that word is, that did not happen."

Taggart was also known as Maya Madolyn. (Windsor Police Service)

When Bhogal bought the 8-ball, the woman who sold it to him said she put the drugs in her "snatch" — a slang term for vagina. Bhogal testified he had to drive them to an area on University Avenue West before he could get the drugs.

The location they stopped on the street was next to the victim's apartment.

Bhogal testified he's never heard of the term "snatch" before, and thought the female drug dealer meant a small pouch or coin purse, which he admits he did not see that night.

The jury has heard the female drug dealer and another male dealer fled the vehicle when they arrived outside Taggart's apartment, taking Bhogal's money but not giving him the drugs. The Crown suggested he went to look for them and wound up in Taggart's home.

"You thought she had your drugs," Mizel suggested.

"I don't recall thinking that no," Bhogal replied.

"You searched her vagina and anus for the cocaine," Mizel said.

"That's disgusting. I disagree," said Bhogal.

Bhogal did admit he doesn't remember a lot about what happened in Taggart's room.

One thing he said he does recall is performing CPR on Taggart after she stopped screaming. He previously testified he recalls counting five or six ribs down before beginning CPR and that he did 15 compressions along with three breaths, the court heard.

"But you want this jury to believe that you don't remember what happened seconds before you did that," said Mizel.

Mizel also asked why he didn't call 911 and he said he was "afraid of prosecution."

"Nobody would believe me. I barely believe me," Bhogal testified.