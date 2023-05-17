Windsor deputy police chief fined after stunt driving charge

Windsor's acting deputy police chief Jason Crowley has pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding and will pay just over $350 in fines.

Crowley was initially charged with stunt driving and pleaded guilty May 15 to the lesser charge of speeding. His fine is $287 plus court costs, for a total of $352.

Crowley was first charged with stunt driving after being pulled over going 111 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Jan. 7 in Amherstburg.

In a press release nearly two months later, and after a CBC News Freedom of Information request, Windsor police announced that Crowley was being charged with stunt driving.

The police service said Crowley was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the incident. Windsor police said he left the scene without being charged, and was later charged.

Police at the time said Crowley reported the incident to Chief Jason Bellaire and the incident was investigated by the Professional Standards Branch.

A stunt driving charge for going 40km/h or more over the limit of under 80 km/h or less typically carries a immediate 30-day licence suspension, 14-day vehicle impoundment and a minimum fine of $2,000.

Crowley has 90 days to pay the fine.