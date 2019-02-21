Crosswalk proposal moves for council approval despite not making the list

Almost 100 neighbourhood residents and one city councillor are hoping for a signalized crosswalk for pedestrians and cyclists at Cabana Road and Karen Street.

Over the last year or so, the City of Windsor has expanded road capacity along Howard through to Provincial.

That's increased traffic volume — and speed.

"There's a number of people who live in the neighbourhood, as well as children, who would cross at that intersection if it was safer to do so," said Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie.

A petition organized by the Keep Karen Safe group, signed by 85 area residents, indicated they wanted to be able to cross safely.

"They see the traffic volume, they see the speed and they're not crossing at that intersection," said McKenzie, adding that not being able to cross there was a disservice to the community.

"There's no two intersections that are entirely, 100 per cent alike."

This map shows intersections where pedestrians have been hit crossing the street, with data from 2013 to 2017. (CBC)

McKenzie said he'd be willing to take the funding out of the ward's budget to make the signalized crosswalk happen. City administration was not recommending a crosswalk at that location, because a warrant study showed not many people were crossing at that intersection.

According to McKenzie, the warrant study doesn't support a crossing at this intersection — but common sense must come first.

"There's a petition that's been signed," said McKenzie. "To me that is a direct refutation of the data informing the warrant study."

Pedestrian crossovers warranted:

Calderwood Avenue east of Caribou Crescent

College Avenue west of California Avenue

Drouillard Road at Richmond Street

Goyeau Street south of Elliot Street

Grand Marais Road at Longfellow Avenue

Huron Church Road at Peter Street

Lauzon Road at Clairview Avenue

McNorton Street at Radcliff Avenue

Prince Road at Barrymore Lane

Riverside Drive at Peace Fountain

Wyandotte Street East at Chilver Road (completed by Walkerville BIA)

Ward 9 councillor Kieran Mckenzie is willing to pay for the crosswalk out of ward funds. (Kieran McKenzie)

The warrant reviews were carried out based on 311 calls, ward councillors and city administration. According to the city, there are a number of conditions an intersection must meet to be considered for a crosswalk, including minimum vehicle volume and speeds lower than 60km/h.

The transportation planning committee did not recommend any money be spent on a crosswalk at Cabana and Karen, since it doesn't meet standard requirements — but due to McKenzie's willingness to pay for it from ward funds, the matter will be moved to city council for approval.

McKenzie said whether or not the proposal is successful, it's an opportunity for a good discussion.

"I see this as an opportunity for us to make an investment."