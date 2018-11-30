Crosswalk installed on Windsor's west end six months after child was struck

A crosswalk has been installed where a 4-year-old was hit by a bus in May.

Windsor city council approved the installation in June after family circulated a petition that received more than 1,500 signatures.

Amber lights flash to indicate traffic should stop. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The road was painted, and the lights and audio signals went up a few weeks ago.

Lila Jane Zuest was visiting Windsor from British Columbia when she was hit by a Transit Windsor bus at Prince Road and Barrymore on the west end.

An audio warning plays when you push the crosswalk button. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

At the time the crosswalk was approved, she was recovering in hospital. The girl was initially in critical condition.

Dwayne Dawson, executive director of operations for the City of Windsor says the new crossing is a $75k installation.

The crosswalk outside of Mic Mac Park is solar powered. When the button is pushed, an audio warning plays.