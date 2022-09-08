Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor crossing guard 'Miss Val' helping kids along the road for 10 years, considers them family

Equipped with an electric whistle, hand-held stop sign and bright yellow vest, Valerie Derbowka considers the kids and parents she helps safely cross the street part of her family.

Valerie Derbowka gets emotional reading the many letters of thanks children give her

Jason Viau · CBC News ·

Crossing guard Valerie Derbowka says the kids she has helped for 10 years feel like family

2 hours ago
Duration 2:18
Valerie Derbowka, also known as Miss Val, spends just about every day at the corner of Eastcourt Drive and Atwater Crescent in east Windsor.

More commonly known as Miss Val at the corner of Eastcourt Drive and Atwater Crescent in east Windsor, Derbowka has been there for the last 10 years for just about each day before and after school.

More commonly known as Miss Val at the corner of Eastcourt Drive and Atwater Crescent in east Windsor, Derbowka has been there for the last 10 years for just about each day before and after school.

"I enjoy the children because I'm a grandmother so they're like grandchildren to me too," said Derbowka, adding that it makes her feel "warm in my heart."

Valerie Derbowka said she'll continue to be a crossing guard as long as she can. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Always armed with a smile, Derbowka has built connections in the community and with many of the children. She knows most of their names and has seen many of the kids grow up before her eyes.

Valerie Derbowka cherishes the many thank you letters from the children she helps cross the road. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Some have even written her letters of gratitude for always being there.

"Thank you for being so kind and always helping students cross the road," one letter read.

"She keeps everyone safe to go to school. Thank you crossing guard," another note said.

Valerie Derbowka has been a crossing guard at the corner of Eastcourt Drive and Atwater Crescent in east Windsor for the last 10 years. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Those kind words are just a few of the things that keep her coming back each morning and afternoon.

"As long as I'm well, I'll be here," she said, adding the only time she misses a day is for a medical appointment.

