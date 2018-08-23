Crossbow-firing suspect arrested by Windsor police

Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fired crossbow arrows at another person's car.

Officers were dispatched Wednesday just after 11 p.m. to a restaurant on Lauzon Road near McHugh Street. They received information that a man threw an axe and fired a crossbow arrow at the complainant as he was driving away.

An investigation revealed that the complainant was in his vehicle with a group of friends at a nearby parking lot. They flashed their lights into the restaurant to get someone's attention when the male suspect came out while holding a crossbow.

An argument ensued and the suspect threatened the complainant. When the group drove away, the suspect threw an axe at the complainant's vehicle.



The complainant returned to the area to check on his friend who had pulled over. While at this location, he observed the suspect pointing a crossbow at them and heard the sound of an arrow whistling as he drove by.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect in a nearby establishment. He was placed under arrest without incident and found to be in possession of a crossbow and arrows.

The 29-year-old male suspect from Windsor has been charged with: