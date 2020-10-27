U.S. election climate means heightened anxiety for Canadian cross-border trucker

Anxieties are heightened among truck drivers who travel across the border ahead of the U.S. election, as they wonder how the political climate will change after Nov. 3.

Anslem Fournillier has been a truck driver for two years, travelling across the Windsor-Detroit border regularly. He's starting with a new company next week, two days after the U.S. election. His routes will take him to areas in Illinois, Ohio and Michigan.

"It's kind of frightening because most of the time I spent in Michigan, seeing what happened with the governor over there and just hearing the underlying details," said Fournillier.

Plot to kidnap governor 'scary' for trucker

U.S. agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — in reaction to what the suspects viewed as her "uncontrolled power. Authorities said the alleged scheme involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch the Democratic politician at her vacation home.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor, according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others were charged under the state's anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and the state capitol.

Fournillier said he's also worried when he hears people say there could be unrest depending on who wins on election day.

"I have been telling my family and friends, anybody who will listen, this is kind of scary what's going on," he said.

Although Fournillier hasn't encountered any violence stateside, if he does he said he feels comfortable enough to tell his dispatcher that he won't be completing his route.

"Because we are in such short supply, a truck driver now can basically call the shots," he said.

With a wife, two kids of his own and two stepchildren, Fournillier said accepting cross-border routes to support his family is more lucrative than staying in Canada. He said his wife isn't worried while he's driving in the U.S.

'I just keep my mouth shot' about U.S. politics, says trucker

Other trucker drivers feel the angst as well when crossing the border. Holly Noble crosses into Michigan twice a day, four times a week.

"They take their politics extremely seriously over there. I like to stay in my truck, and go where I need to go," said Noble.

Holly Noble is a cross-border truck driver who lives in Windsor-Essex. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

When making deliveries, Noble said politics is sometimes a topic of discussion.

"There's a lot of extreme views from one side to the other," she said. "For the most part, honestly, when I hear about it I just keep my mouth shut because I'm not going to get into any sort of confrontation about American politics."