Cross-border families, couples say COVID-19 rapid tests make trips to U.S. easier

For the first time in nearly two years, William Pangilinan's family crossed the border to reunite with loved ones in Michigan.

"It was obviously very emotional for the kids especially, like we didn't know how they were going to react," he said. "Very happy moment, like, some tears, but happy tears."

While the LaSalle, Ont., family could have made the trip before, Pangilinan said the requirement for a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test discouraged them.

But as of Monday, fully vaccinated travellers returning to Canada by plane or land border crossings no longer need a PCR test. Rather, the Canadian government's website states that travellers can now show proof of a negative rapid antigen test that has been administered or observed by a professional no more than 24 hours before.

Cross-border families and couples say the switch from a PCR to a rapid test as made it much easier to visit the United States and plan shorter trips.

Pangilinan told CBC News that he got it done within an hour Monday morning and were able to find a free option.

For Lauren Hedges, who lives in Windsor, Ont., and Phil Steuer, who lives in Harrison Township, Mich., the switch in the requirements will mean they can see each other more often.

The couple have been dating for the last six years, the past two of which have presented many challenges.

Lauren Hedges and Phil Steuer have been dating for six years. Hedges lives in Windsor, Ont. and Steuer lives in Harrison Township, Michigan. (Submitted by Lauren Hedges)

Hedges said they were booking PCR tests quite frequently and would wait more than 24 hours to get results back. But rapid tests have a faster turnaround time and Hedges said this will make it easier for spontaneous visits.

"This will simplify things for us," she said.

"We could have a schedule change mid-way through the week and he could come over or I could go over there and then come home for just a night. Before there was no point going for less than a day and a half cause that's how long you'd have to wait just to get your test results so it really does open things up a fair bit for us."

Calls for government to drop tests for vaccinated travellers

And while those crossing are relieved at this next step, politicians, businesses and tourism leaders are asking the government to completely drop the testing requirement altogether.

On Friday, several border-town mayors on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border held a news conference , calling for an end to all pre-arrival testing at the land border for fully vaccinated travellers.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is among others calling for the border testing to be dropped completely. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Even when getting an antigen test, "you still have to go through the hassle of clicking the box, making the appointment, finding a pharmacy that is available," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said at the news conference.

"The need for testing at the land border is long over."

Windsor-Essex's acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai declined to give his opinion on the shift in testing rules when asked by CBC News on Monday. He noted that the border is federally controlled.

"I think the role of testing at the border and the role of rapid tests as opposed to PCR is really a risk-benefit decision and commenting on that risk benefit decision has to be deferred to the federal authorities," said Nesathurai.