Cross-border boaters want to see CBSA reporting sites reopened

As the boating season kicks off, border-crossing boaters in Windsor-Essex want the federal government to make it easier to return to Canada.

They are looking to see the restoration of more small vessel reporting sites, the designated places where boaters coming into the country can report in to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Joe Gatfield, who is commodore of the Windsor Yacht Club and educational officer for the Windsor Power and Sail Squadron, said boaters are writing to their local MPs about the issue.

Prior to the pandemic, boaters entering Canada could call in to CBSA and make their declarations from many ports along local waterways. But in response to COVID-19, service at many reporting sites was shut down.

Currently, in the Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent areas, sites are operating at Lakeview Park Marina, Scudder's Marine on Pelee Island and Sarnia Bay Marina only, according to the CBSA's website.

"We're dealing with all of the people on the Detroit River, and all of the, basically, boaters in Lake St. Clair, must choose Lakeview Park Marina, and they must go there to call in," Gatfield said.

It's causing boaters to waste fuel — currently priced at a record high — and increasing their impact on the environment, Gatfield said.

There's also safety considerations due to high vessel traffic.

"Take a sunny Sunday afternoon, let's say there are 40 boats that need to check in — how does Lakeview Park Marina ... handle all of that traffic?" Gatfield said.

CBSA will continue evaluating temporary suspensions

A limited number of small vessel reporting sites have been open since the end of the summer.

Right now, the CBSA says it's undergoing analysis to determine where the lack of small vessel reporting sites is being felt the most, a CBSA spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News.

The agency is considering factors such as pre-pandemic passenger volumes, proximity to other reporting sites and availability of CBSA resources.

"The CBSA recognizes the effects that border measures have had on businesses, industries and communities, as well as Canadians in general, and will continue to re-evaluate the status of the temporary suspensions and in planning of the reinstatement of border operations. You can be assured that additional announcements will be made when these constraints can be lifted or amended."

Jeff Ives of Woodslee, Ont., has his boat parked at the Belle River Marina. He says it's frustrating and inconvenient that he can't report to CBSA at his home port. Instead, it's an extra hour each way getting to Windsor's marina. He worries about having to wait to check in if he's trying to get home in a hurry in bad weather.

"I may be stuck out in a storm because I can't get in to safe harbour. And that's just not good for anybody," he said.

Ian Blackburn, shown with his granddaughter, is a boater who lives in Wheatley, Ont. (Submitted by Ian Blackburn)

Ian Blackburn, a Wheatley, Ont., resident who has a boat in Port Lambton, went over to the U.S. in mid-April. He said entering the U.S. was seamless. But when he was returning, he was unfamiliar with the new rules and tried to enter his home port on the ArriveCAN app — only to find it not listed.

"I come to find out that the closest place for me to return to Canada would be Sarnia, Ontario. For me ... if I did a round trip, that would probably add probably 82 kilometres onto my trip," he said.

He said it was his mistake for not knowing the new rules, but nonetheless his boat was too small to reach Sarnia— they didn't have enough fuel — and it was extremely windy at the time.

He was ultimately cleared to enter the country and was issued a warning, he said.

But he questions whether U.S. tourists, who make an economic impact on the communities they visit, are going to bother coming with the new restrictions in place.

Conservative member of Parliament Lianne Rood rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in a March 23, 2021, file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Essex MP Chris Lewis and Lianne Rood, the MP for Lambton–Kent–Middlesex, raised the issue during Question Period in the House of Commons on Friday.

"Boaters in my riding simply need to cross an 800-metre river to get to Michigan," she said. "But CBSA wants them go 76 kilometres round trip just to check in," Rood said.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra acknowledged that the pandemic has caused disruption in the marine travel sector but did not provide a timeline for full restoration of the service.

"We are working with community stakeholders to ensure that we return to normal as quickly as possible." he said.