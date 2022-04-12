These pieces helped a crochet artist from Windsor win a $10,000 Fluevog Shoes grant
Alexandria Masse says she was inspired by her Chinese heritage
It took her countless hours to intricately crochet these works of art. Now, all that time spent is paying off — literally.
Alexandria Masse has won a $10,000 grant from Fluevog Shoes. She's a soft sculptor and a textile artist with strong roots in Windsor.
Right now, she's working on a series inspired by her grandparents' former restaurant, The Silver Dragon, which used to be located on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.
The warm moments she spent with her grandparents in their restaurant kitchen continue to inspire her today.
"It's basically Cantonese-style food. There are a lot of different pieces I'm creating that are noodles, wontons. I created a bok choy piece that I still have to share... and a dried hot pepper and an egg tart...They're all pieces that are meant to be worn on the head. I really enjoy wearable art."
Another one of her big inspirations — life in Windsor.
"I miss the food especially, so that's why I'm making so many things relating to food because I miss the cultural diversity. I also miss living on the river and just how the sun sets over Detroit and all of those things," she said.
"How car manufacturing is a big deal in Windsor pushed me toward liking a lot of soft things and using a lot of soft materials in my practice. I think that's an interesting juxtaposition."
Using her artist grant winnings, Masse will be creating a trio of head wear that, according to a Fluevog Shoes release, will "each explore a different aspect of childhood experiences of love".
Masse is hoping that once completed, her work will be displayed at the Fluevog store in Toronto.
The Fluevog Artist Grant is a $10,000 fund designed to support the creative growth and development of up-and-coming talent like Masse.
